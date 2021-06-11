598,090 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 598,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

