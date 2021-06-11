$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $61.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.40 million and the lowest is $61.23 million. ZIX reported sales of $53.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $249.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 335.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ZIX by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $415.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

