$62.59 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post sales of $62.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.72 million and the lowest is $62.45 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $254.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

