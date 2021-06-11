622,330 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 622,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 143,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,543. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

