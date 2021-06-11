70,136 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,011 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.48.

