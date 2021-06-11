71,909 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

