76,172 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DBD opened at $13.51 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.