$80.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $80.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $80.24 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $325.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

