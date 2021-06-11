849,388 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIXX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,989,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

