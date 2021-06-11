87,288 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.07. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

