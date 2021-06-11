88mph (MPH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $213,542.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $42.76 or 0.00116224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and $213,542.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.16 or 0.00807598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00086385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045229 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 393,387 coins and its circulating supply is 366,362 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

