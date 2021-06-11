$893.55 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $893.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $887.40 million. Plexus posted sales of $857.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Plexus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82. Plexus has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

