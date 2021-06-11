8PAY Hits Market Capitalization of $352,960.14 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $352,960.14 and approximately $22,213.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00157561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.01118445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.16 or 1.00031942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.