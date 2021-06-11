90,000 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,000. DocuSign accounts for about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

DOCU stock traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $250.07. 187,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,724. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

