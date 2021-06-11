$986.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce sales of $986.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $917.00 million. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53. Terex has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $55.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.