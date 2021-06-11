Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.