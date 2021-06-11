Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 139,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,558,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $546,341,000 after buying an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 209,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

