Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 206,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

