Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.18.

In related news, Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $170,942. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

