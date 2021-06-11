Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 26,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

