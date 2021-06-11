Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

AWP stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

