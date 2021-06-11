Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
AWP stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.92.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
