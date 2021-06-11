Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.50.

