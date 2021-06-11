Abyss Market Cap Reaches $9.97 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $433,143.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

