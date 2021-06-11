Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

