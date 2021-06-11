Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,398,987. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.