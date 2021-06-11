Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 494.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

