Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Select Medical worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,040 shares of company stock worth $7,306,833. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.59. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

