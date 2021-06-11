Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 703.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after buying an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.