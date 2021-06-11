Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 149,094 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of United States Cellular worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

