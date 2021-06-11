Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post sales of $3.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $15.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

