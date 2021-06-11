Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,465. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.74. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.