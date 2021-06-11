Achain Market Capitalization Tops $9.75 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $1.66 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00096035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

