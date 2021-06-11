ACoconut Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $150,868.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00060110 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

