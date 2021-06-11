Actinium (ACM) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $47,326.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,864,700 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

