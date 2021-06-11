AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.17 and last traded at C$14.16. Approximately 805,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 750,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.44. The firm has a market cap of C$781.87 million and a PE ratio of 148.53.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,043,300. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total transaction of C$2,090,708.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,575,105.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,909.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

