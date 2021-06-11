Acumen Capital Lowers mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$14.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

MDF traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,025. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

