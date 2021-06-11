Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 74,651 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $597.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

