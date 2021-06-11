Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $149,606.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 619,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

