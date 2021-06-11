AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Hits $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

