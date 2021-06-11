adidas AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.00. adidas has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $186.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

