adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €315.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €315.00 ($370.59) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €291.30 ($342.71) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €281.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

