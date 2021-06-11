Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adient alerts:

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $219,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.