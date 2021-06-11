Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65. Adler Group has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Get Adler Group alerts:

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.