Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,056 ($39.93). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,047 ($39.81), with a volume of 283,595 shares trading hands.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,503.60 ($32.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,832.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

