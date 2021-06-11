Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMIGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY remained flat at $$45.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

