Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $82,710.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $82,710.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,900 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

