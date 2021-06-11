Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Has $287.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 13.5% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned 7.04% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $287,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.66. 82,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

