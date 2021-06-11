Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Purchases 17,355 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after buying an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. 35,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,981. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94.

