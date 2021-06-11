AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after buying an additional 140,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000.

DWAW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

