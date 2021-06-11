AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Up 1,460.0% in May

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ DWUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08.

